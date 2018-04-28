 Buhari: ACF recants criticism, backs president for second term — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari: ACF recants criticism, backs president for second term

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has recanted its verbal attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari. Secretary General of ACF, Anthony Sani, at different times recently, condemned the president’s prosecution of the anti-graft war, handling of security matters, among others. The body had also stated that it was yet to decide which candidate the North should vote […]

Buhari: ACF recants criticism, backs president for second term

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.