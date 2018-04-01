 Buhari, Ambode Disagree Over Eko Atlantic City — Nigeria Today
Buhari, Ambode Disagree Over Eko Atlantic City

Posted on Apr 1, 2018

The Presidency and the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, have disagreed over the mission of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eko Atlantic City during his two-day working visit to the state.

The governor had earlier used his official Twitter account to say that the President went to the Eko Atlantic City to inaugurate the project.

The tweet read, “We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned (sic) the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private Partnership can do to the Nigerian economy.”

Muhammadu Buhari, Akinwunmi Ambode, Eko Atlantic CityThe governor’s tweet did not go down well with many Nigerians on Twitter as they quickly pointed out that it was former President Goodluck Jonathan who in company with the then Governor, Babatunde Fashola, and former United States President, Bill Clinton, that inaugurated the project in 2013.

Reacting to this also on Twitter, the Presidency, however disagreed with Ambode, stating that Buhari only went to inspect the project.

Using the handle, @NGRPresident, he said, “The President did not commission (sic) or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour as part of a two-day offical visit to Lagos State and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate his visit to the site.”

The post Buhari, Ambode Disagree Over Eko Atlantic City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

