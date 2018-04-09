 Buhari announces Intention to Run for President in 2019 — Nigeria Today
Buhari announces Intention to Run for President in 2019

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced his intention to run for president in the 2019 elections. Buhari made this known to the All Progressives Congress National Executive Council, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai announced on his Twitter. El-Rufai wrote: BREAKING NEWS: PMB has just announced to APC NEC his intention to run for a second term of office. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

