Buhari announces Intention to Run for President in 2019 — Nigeria Today

Buhari announces Intention to Run for President in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced his intention to run for president in the 2019 elections. Buhari made this known to the All Progressives Congress National Executive Council, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai announced on his Twitter. El-Rufai wrote: BREAKING NEWS: PMB has just announced to APC NEC his intention to run for a second term of office. […]

The post Buhari announces Intention to Run for President in 2019 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

