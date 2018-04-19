Buhari Appointment: Gani would be proud of me – Festus Keyamo — Nigeria Today

Buhari Appointment: Gani would be proud of me – Festus Keyamo

The newly appointed spokesman of the Muhammad Buhari re-election campaign, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said that his mentor Gani Fahewinmi would support him in his new role. In a statement released to the media, Keyamo also revealed that Muhammad Buhari’s brutal military government was the only goverment the late civil rights activist and lawyer supported […]

The post Buhari Appointment: Gani would be proud of me – Festus Keyamo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

