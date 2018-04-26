Buhari approves five appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC — Nigeria Today

Buhari approves five appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new executives for National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), made this known in a statement on Thursday […]
