Buhari Approves Healthcare Intervention In Ogoni — Nigeria Today

Buhari Approves Healthcare Intervention In Ogoni

President Muhammadu Buahri has approved further healthcare intervention in the communities of Ogoni, Rivers State, with the aim to alleviate the suffering of residents of the area following much exposure to oil pollution.

The approval was announced by the Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Marvin Dekil, while speaking at Taabaa community during the flag-off ceremony.

Vanguard quoted Dekil as saying that President Buhari approved the health intervention to preserve lives in the area.

He said: “The success of the outreach programme got to President Buhari who was touched by the poor condition of the Ogoni people due to the degradation of their environment by oil exploration. “The president therefore, graciously approved another round of medical intervention to reach more people. That is the reason we are here today. “We have brought with us medical personnel to drive the programme. We enjoin you to cooperate with them by providing your bio data. We will be in each local government area for four days. Two days for general consultations, dental and eye care, among other medical services, while the remaining two days are designated for surgical operations.”

The development is coming after the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) had pleaded with the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State to be patient with the HYPREP and the Federal Government as they work out modalities to clean up the devastated environment.

HYPREP had on Saturday flagged off an eight-day health outreach to attend to the health needs of the people of the area and obtain records which would help them in the data and analysis of ailments in the area, as contained in the United Nations Environmental report on Ogoniland.

