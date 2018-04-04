 Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment to fight Boko Haram — Nigeria Today
Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment to fight Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to be used in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists. The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, who disclosed this at the end of the national security council meeting presided over by President Buhari, said the meeting was to review […]

