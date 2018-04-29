 Buhari arrives Washington to hold talks with Trump, others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari arrives Washington to hold talks with Trump, others

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in United States | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Washington DC ahead of his 4-day working visit to the United States. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying President Buhari and members of his entourage had left the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday at about 11.35p.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.