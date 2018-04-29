Buhari arrives Washington to hold talks with Trump, others — Nigeria Today

Buhari arrives Washington to hold talks with Trump, others
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Washington DC ahead of his 4-day working visit to the United States. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying President Buhari and members of his entourage had left the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday at about 11.35p.
