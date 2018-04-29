Buhari arrives Washington to meet with Donald Trump — Nigeria Today

Buhari arrives Washington to meet with Donald Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington ahead of his bilateral meeting with US President, Donald Trump. The President’s arrival was confirmed by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad. A tweet from the presidential aide read, “President @MBuhari has just arrived the Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington […]

Buhari arrives Washington to meet with Donald Trump

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

