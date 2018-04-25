Buhari backs Oshiomhole for APC Chairmanship — Nigeria Today

Buhari backs Oshiomhole for APC Chairmanship

President Muhammadu Buhari may have set the stage for emergence of former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole as All Progressive Congress Chairman following his decision to back him for the Post

The President who met late Tuesday with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, was said to have used the meeting to press for Oshiomhole,s support

The meeting which took place behind closed doors at the First Lady,s conference room inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, however, ended with the governors refusing to speak at the end of the meeting

But a Presidency official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the sole item on the agenda of the meeting was how the state governor will work towards the emergence of the former Edo State Governor, as the party’s next National Chairman.

According to a recent arrangement by the party, the national convention where new members of the National Working Committee will emerge on 14th May, 2018 at its national convention, in Abuja.

With the development, the stage is now clear for the clash of two Edo former Governors for the coveted position, should Chief John Odigie-Oyegun,seeking re-election at the convention

The Presidency source also revealed that Oshiomhole will receive the backing of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu

Businessday gathered that the President called meeting with the progressive governors to ask them to back Oshiomhole’s candidature.

” That’s the purpose of the meeting administration that is the President’s position,” the Presidency source said.

The APC had decided to retain the current zoning formula for its national offices.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

