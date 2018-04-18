 Buhari cautions Commonwealth nations on trade war — Nigeria Today
Buhari cautions Commonwealth nations on trade war

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned members of the Commonwealth of nations on healthy trade practices and the need to respect individual nation’s peculiarity in trade policies as a panacea for strong bilateral trade relations. Delivering his keynote address Wednesday, at the Commonwealth Business Forum at Guildhall, London, on the sideline of the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of…

