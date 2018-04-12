Buhari condoles President Bouteflika, Algerians over military plane crash — Nigeria Today

Buhari condoles President Bouteflika, Algerians over military plane crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria over Wednesday’s military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

The President, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, also extended deepest condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of the tragedy.

He assured President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

Buhari affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with all who mourn, even as he prayed that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved, the nation of Algeria and grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash.

The post Buhari condoles President Bouteflika, Algerians over military plane crash appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

