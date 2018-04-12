Buhari consoles Algerian president over military plane crash - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Buhari consoles Algerian president over military plane crash – The Punch
Buhari consoles Algerian president over military plane crash
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria on Wednesday's military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives. In a statement by his Senior …
