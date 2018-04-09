 Buhari declares for Second term — Nigeria Today
Buhari declares for Second term

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu on Monday in Abuja declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday. He said that the President made the declaration at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

