Buhari Denies Approving Release of $1 Billion Arms Fund — Nigeria Today

Buhari Denies Approving Release of $1 Billion Arms Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied approving the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight Boko Haram in the North East.

The denial came one week after the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, told State House Correspondents that the president had approved the funds.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, told newsmen at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, that Buhari has not approved the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), to procure equipment to fight Boko Haram.

Senator Enang explained that the approval given to the Federal Government, by the National Economic Council (NEC), to spend $1 billion from the ECA is undergoing the normal legislative processes before the National Assembly.

The approval was given at the 83rd NEC chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari left Nigeria, yesterday evening, for London, the United Kingdom.

He left through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019.

While in London, Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria-British relations with Prime Minister, Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20.

