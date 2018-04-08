 Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has left Kastina state, after a private visit to his hometown in Daura. The President was on Sunday accompanied by the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, the State Assembly Speaker
