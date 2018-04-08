Buhari departs for London‎ Monday — Nigeria Today

Buhari departs for London‎ Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Nigeria for London on Monday for an official visit. The President will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018. According to a statement made available to DAILY POST by […]

