Buhari Departs for UK, to Meet Theresa May, Others — Nigeria Today

Buhari Departs for UK, to Meet Theresa May, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Monday, travel to United Kingdom.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday described the President’s trip as “an official visit.”

Shehu said the President would be meeting with some persons, including the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

Buhari’s trip is however coming more than one week ahead of the CHOGM meetings billed for April 18-20.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday 9th April, 2018 for an official visit to Britain where he is due to hold discussions on Nigeria-British relations with Prime Minister, Mrs. Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

“The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden, in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15bn in Nigeria’s oil industry.

“These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years’ production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

“President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and worldwide.

“Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Buhari Departs for UK, to Meet Theresa May, Others appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

