Buhari Departs London For Abuja - thewillnigeria (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has departed London for Abuja after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting as part of his official visit to the United Kingdom. Buhari also met with Theresa May, the …
