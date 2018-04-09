Buhari does not have the capacity to deliver Nigeria - Tunde Bakare — Nigeria Today

Buhari does not have the capacity to deliver Nigeria – Tunde Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare says president Muhammadu Buhari does not have the capacity to deliver Nigeria.

Bakare stated this during a sermon which was aired live on Channels Television yesterday.

“Let no one deceive you, there’s nobody with the capacity to deliver Nigeria until that day; that day is coming, it’s very near” he said

The former running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 general elections said God was preparing someone from the North who will deliver Nigeria

“The reason things are going haywire in Nigeria today is because God is preparing a tender plant from the side of the north,” he noted

“Once this president is out, another tender plant is entering. It will be clear to us that God preserved us for 30 years, preparing us for what he has prepared for us.

“The reason we refused to compromise our lives and to diminish our values is so that nobody can diminish our influence. There’s only one assignment left for me. It’s not down, it’s up.

“I am declaring thus saith the Lord to this end was I born, for this purpose came I into the world that Nigeria will be saved, Nigeria will be changed, and Nigeria will become great in my lifetime. The mouth of the Lord has spoken it and the zeal of the Lord shall accomplish it,” he added

