Buhari: Fani-Kayode blasts Governor Bello over ‘jump into fire’ statement — Nigeria Today

Buhari: Fani-Kayode blasts Governor Bello over ‘jump into fire’ statement

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, over his recent remarks in support of President Muhammadu Buhari. Fani-Kayode quoted his comments and labelled him as a “useful idiot and an accursed slave.” DAILY POST recalls that Bello while reacting to President Buhari’s decision against the tenure […]

Buhari: Fani-Kayode blasts Governor Bello over ‘jump into fire’ statement

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

