Buhari fills vacancies in MDAs, appoints Usman Mohammed MD, TCN — Nigeria Today

Buhari fills vacancies in MDAs, appoints Usman Mohammed MD, TCN

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved fresh appointments to fill vacancies in the headship of some key federal government establishments, with Usman Mohammed emerging as the new Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, ( TCN).

The new appointments cover several other key agencies and departments, including those of Chief Executive Officers of Agencies in the Federal Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing, and Resident Electoral Commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The latest appointments were contained in a statement from the office of the Secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF)

The appointments, according to the statement signed by the Director of Information in the SGF office, Lawrence Ojabo, took effect from February 1, 2018.

The statement said President Buhari approved the appointment of seven new resident electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC

The new INEC resident electoral commissioners include Alex Hart, Magaji Ibrahim, Cyril Omorogbe, Abdulrahman Ajidaba and Segun Agbaje.

Others include, Baba Yusuf and Yahaya Bello

Other appointments include Abdulkareem Yusuf who was appointed Managing Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, with effect from 8th April, 2018, while Abubakar Musa, appointment was renewed as Managing Director of Federal Medical Center, Nguru, Yobe state.

In a related development, Abdullahi Ibrahim also had his appointment renewed as Managing Director of the Federal Medical Center Azare, Bauchi state

President Buhari also approved the separation of the management of the National Theatre from that of the National Troupe, with the appointment of Stella Oyedepo as new General Manager of your the National Theatre.

The statement showed that President Buhari also approved appointments of David Danjuma, Usman Kalamu, Momodu Sanusi, Dayo Oladebeye and Sanusi Gumau as Rectors of the Federal Polytechnic Idah, Damaturu,Auchi, Ado Ekiti and Bauchi respectively.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

