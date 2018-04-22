Buhari: From Criminalizing and Dividing Nigerians to Dissing Nigerian Youth — Nigeria Today

Buhari: From Criminalizing and Dividing Nigerians to Dissing Nigerian Youth

A president is supposed to be a country’s chief salesperson, biggest motivator, uniter-in-chief, and most enthusiastic fan. President Muhammadu Buhari, unfortunately, is none of these. He disdains Nigerians, is contemptuous of our youth, and widens our national fault-lines through his unwise, divisive utterances and actions, as I will show shortly. Former US First Lady Michelle […]

