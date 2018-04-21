Whether we are Jobless or lazy, we will reply you in 2019, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Whether we are Jobless or lazy, we will reply you in 2019, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum tells Buhari

By Abel Udoekene

National president of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, Yerima Shettima says president Muhammadu Buhari led federal government does not believe in the Nigerian youth.

Shettima whose group championed the emergence of President Buhari in 2015 disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Daily Post.

According to Shettima, there have been a lot of complaints and grumbles from various people from many places.

“The complaints were too much that I was compelled to issue a statement. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have said anything because I am not surprised to see that kind of statement because the government does not believe in the Nigerian youths from inception” he said

“If you look at the arrangement, the appointments, and how the government relates with the youths of this country, you will see that they do not have respect for the Nigerian youths despite the contributions of the youths.” he continued

He disclosed how he and his group put their lives on the line to fight former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to a standstill in order to ensure president Buhari emerged victorious in 2015.

Shettima wondered why Buhari will make such an unnecessary remark about Nigerian youth in London, according to him whether we are jobless, whether we are lazy, whatever we are, 2019 will be the deciding factor.

“Don’t forget that the youths put their lives on the line to fight against the previous government to the extent that this government came to be. But when it comes to sharing the goodies of government, the youths are nowhere to be found.

“The most they can do is to look for some young men who they make SAs. They make us look stupid. It is high time we woke from this madness and begin to do things right. We have come of age and I can assure you that the Nigerian youths are well-organized, well-informed now. Certainly, 2019 will be the deciding factor.

“The president is destroying his goodwill from Nigerians, that’s the truth. Some of these statements are uncalled for. Some of the government’s actions are totally uncalled for. I can assure you that the support he got in 2015, he is clearly not going to have it in 2019.” he added

