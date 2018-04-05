Buhari govt has not sacked any worker since 2015 – Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Buhari govt has not sacked any worker since 2015 – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said despite the challenges facing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since coming to office in May 2015, the government has not retrenched a single worker. The Minister also said it released the names of alleged looters in the country not because it was in a panic […]
Buhari govt has not sacked any worker since 2015 – Lai Mohammed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!