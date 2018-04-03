 Buhari govt plotting to implicate Jonathan – Reno Omokri ￼ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari govt plotting to implicate Jonathan – Reno Omokri ￼

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former presidential assistant on new media, Reno Omokri, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari government of plotting to frame-up former president Goodluck Jonathan. In a statement on Tuesday, Omokri said his attention had been drawn to a viral video, “initially circulated by agents of the All Progressive Congress led Federal Government, and purported to be […]

Buhari govt plotting to implicate Jonathan – Reno Omokri ￼

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.