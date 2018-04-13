Buhari has divided Nigeria – Odinkalu, former Human Rights Commission boss — Nigeria Today

Buhari has divided Nigeria – Odinkalu, former Human Rights Commission boss

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for deeply dividing the country. Odinkalu said since Buhari assumed power, he had not achieved anything but was playing politics of divide and rule. The elder statesman said President Buhari’s actions and inactions had fuelled divisiveness, prejudices and subversion […]

Buhari has divided Nigeria – Odinkalu, former Human Rights Commission boss

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

