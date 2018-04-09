 Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo) — Nigeria Today
Buhari: “I Will Serve For Only One Tenure” (Throwback Photo)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Are there really honest politicians that have honor and integrity in Nigeria?Here is a throwback of when Buhari said he will serve run for only one term. Today he declared his intention to contest for a second tenure.

