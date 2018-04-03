Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors — Nigeria Today

Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The meeting is being held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Although the reason for the meeting is still unknown, it may have been convened to address crisis within the party. One of the controversies […]
Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!