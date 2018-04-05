Buhari ‘incompetent, clueless, lacks direction’ – Aisha — Nigeria Today

Buhari ‘incompetent, clueless, lacks direction’ – Aisha
Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group on Thursday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was “incompetent, clueless and directionless.” She made the remark while noting that Buhari cannot be doing the same thing the previous administration did and not expect to be criticized. In a tweet, the activist wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari cannot […]
