Buhari Is A Father To All – Udom Emmanuel — Nigeria Today

Buhari Is A Father To All – Udom Emmanuel

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is a “father” to all the 36 governors in Nigeria. The governor, who was speaking on Friday in Uyo during the closing ceremony of the third edition of the Nigerian Air Force combat sports competition, was full of praise for the […]

The post Buhari Is A Father To All – Udom Emmanuel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

