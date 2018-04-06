 Buhari Jets Out Of Abuja Over Senator’s Death — Nigeria Today
Buhari Jets Out Of Abuja Over Senator’s Death

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for his home state, Katsina. During the visit, Buhari is expected to condole with the people of the state over the death of the senator representing Katsina North in the National Assembly, Bukar. Bukar, 63, died on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was buried according […]

