 Buhari Jets Out To UK On Monday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari Jets Out To UK On Monday

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for an official visit to the UK on Monday, his media office has said. The date of his return has not been fixed. More details later ………

The post Buhari Jets Out To UK On Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.