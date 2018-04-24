 Buhari Labels Benue Church Killings As ‘Satanic’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari Labels Benue Church Killings As ‘Satanic’

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the killing of church goers and two priests, at a Catholic church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, as “vile, evil and satanic.” Mr. Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, expressed the President’s opinion in a […]

The post Buhari Labels Benue Church Killings As ‘Satanic’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.