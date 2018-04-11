Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury in London [PHOTOS] - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury in London [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury in London [PHOTOS]
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in London. Also present at the meeting were George Oguntade, Nigeria's High Commissioner to the UK and Josiah Idowu-Fearon, a prominent Anglican Bishop with …
