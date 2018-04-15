Buhari meets Bola Tinubu in London — Nigeria Today

Buhari meets Bola Tinubu in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met behind closed doors with chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London. The President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, made this known on his tweeter handle, @BashirAhmad, in Abuja. The presidential aide posted: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives National leader of our great […]

The post Buhari meets Bola Tinubu in London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

