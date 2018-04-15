 Buhari meets Bola Tinubu in London — Nigeria Today
Buhari meets Bola Tinubu in London

Apr 15, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met behind closed doors with chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London. The President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, made this known on his tweeter handle, @BashirAhmad, in Abuja. The presidential aide posted: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives National leader of our great […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

