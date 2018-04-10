Buhari misquoted on one-term Presidency – Adesina — Nigeria Today

Buhari misquoted on one-term Presidency – Adesina

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has described as a `misquote’ the report that President Muhammadu Buhari had pledged only one term presidency and will never seek re-election in view of his age status. President Buhari, 75, had on Monday shortly before he left for London, declared his intention to run for presidential election in 2019. Adesina, who is the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and currently on the entourage of the president to London, was reacting to a contributor on Channel television programme via Skype, on Tuesday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

