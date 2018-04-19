Buhari not responsible for marginalization of Ndigbo – Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adolawam — Nigeria Today

Buhari not responsible for marginalization of Ndigbo – Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adolawam

Chris Adolawam, an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not responsible for the marginalization of the South-East region. Adolawam said some governors of the region who were only interested in personal gains were responsible for the marginalization of the South East. The APC governorship aspirant stated […]

Buhari not responsible for marginalization of Ndigbo – Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adolawam

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

