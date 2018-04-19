 Buhari not responsible for marginalization of Ndigbo – Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adolawam — Nigeria Today
Buhari not responsible for marginalization of Ndigbo – Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adolawam

Chris Adolawam, an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not responsible for the marginalization of the South-East region. Adolawam said some governors of the region who were only interested in personal gains were responsible for the marginalization of the South East. The APC governorship aspirant stated […]

Buhari not responsible for marginalization of Ndigbo – Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adolawam

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

