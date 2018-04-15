Buhari orders defence ministry to rehabilitate barracks nationwide - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Buhari orders defence ministry to rehabilitate barracks nationwide – The Punch
Buhari orders defence ministry to rehabilitate barracks nationwide
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a directive to the Ministry of Defence to commence the rehabilitation of military barracks nationwide under the Barracks Intervention Project. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Nuratu …
US military strengthens relations with Nigerian Navy
