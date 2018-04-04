Buhari: Orji Kalu attacks Obasanjo again — Nigeria Today

Buhari: Orji Kalu attacks Obasanjo again

A former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has blasted a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and other critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. He described Obasanjo as someone who took no criticism and replied to no letter while in office. Kalu maintained that President Buhari deserved a second term. The former Governor said this […]

