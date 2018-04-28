 Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha’s Daughter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha’s Daughter

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Amanda Mustapha, daughter of the Secretary General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, got married to Otelemaba Westwood on Saturday.

The wedding, which took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Also in attendance was the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)Bola Tinubu.

See photos from the wedding below:

Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha's Daughter | BellaNaija Photo Credit: buharisallau

The post Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha’s Daughter appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.