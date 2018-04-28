Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha’s Daughter — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu attend Wedding of SGF Boss Mustapha’s Daughter

Amanda Mustapha, daughter of the Secretary General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, got married to Otelemaba Westwood on Saturday.

The wedding, which took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo.

Also in attendance was the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

See photos from the wedding below:

Photo Credit: buharisallau

