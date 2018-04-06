 Buhari, Oyegun, others to know fate as APC technical committee submits report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari, Oyegun, others to know fate as APC technical committee submits report

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammdau Buhari, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun and other top members of the party will soon know their fate as the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Technical Committee on Friday submitted its report on tenure of party executives. Oyegun had on Tuesday set up the panel to examine President […]

Buhari, Oyegun, others to know fate as APC technical committee submits report

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.