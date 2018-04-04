Buhari Pleads For Caution As APC Governors Split Over Oyegun — Nigeria Today

Buhari Pleads For Caution As APC Governors Split Over Oyegun

In spite of President Muhammadu Buhari’s admonition, some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are still bent on tenure extension for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. They say the party does not need to conduct congresses and national convention, but the President has warned the governors against illegal acts capable […]

The post Buhari Pleads For Caution As APC Governors Split Over Oyegun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

