Buhari praises David Mark as ex-Senate President clocks 70 — Nigeria Today

Buhari praises David Mark as ex-Senate President clocks 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Senate President, and Senator representing Zone C Constituency of Benue State, Sen. David Alechenu Mark, on his 70th birthday. President Buhari felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the former military officer, who served the country variously as a governor, minister and Senate President. His spokesman, Garba […]

Buhari praises David Mark as ex-Senate President clocks 70

