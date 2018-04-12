Buhari Pushing Nigeria to the Brink – PDP — Nigeria Today

Buhari Pushing Nigeria to the Brink – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of pushing the country to the brink by breaching the constitution, the law and all known democratic processes.

It also alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its agents have resorted to harassing and persecuting members of the opposition with a view to decapitating opposition and other dissenting voices and foist a one-party state on Nigeria.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said at a press conference at its national secretariat in Abuja declared that: “Our dear nation is now passing through its darkest hours. Our constitutional democracy is under severe attack.

“Agents of fascism are on the prowl. As we speak, Nigeria is being pushed to the brink and personal freedom of citizens under our constitution is no longer guaranteed

He further alleged that there was an orchestrated plan by the APC-led Federal Government to use state apparatuses of power to coerce, emasculate and effectively decapitate the opposition and other dissenting voices.

“They want to foist a one-party state and push a self-succession bid for President Buhari, seeing that their chances of winning the presidential election gets slimmer by the day,” he stated.

On the persecution of members of the opposition party, he said the APC had commenced a major onslaught on leaders and key voices of the PDP, particularly governors, opposition leaders in the National Assembly, as well as its presidential hopefuls.

“You are already aware of the exposed plots by the APC and the Federal Government to frame up and humiliate the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu, as well as PDP governors, particularly Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayo Fayose.”

The PDP also alleged that the APC-led Federal Government had set up a special presidential committee to persecute its leaders adding: “No fewer than 28 cases have been filed based on trumped up charges.”

“We are also privy to a series of clandestine meetings between agents of the APC and some compromised judicial officers to convict key member of the opposition party at all cost.”

It further drew the attention of the international Community to what it described as APC’s “desperate attempt” to win the 2019 general election for which it said the government would stop at nothing, including resorting to undemocratic proclivities, to cage the opposition.

