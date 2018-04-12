Buhari reacts to Algeria military plane crash — Nigeria Today

Buhari reacts to Algeria military plane crash
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria on Wednesday’s military plane crash. The mishap occurred near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers, claiming many lives. The President also extends deepest condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of […]
