 Buhari rejoices with Ayo Adebanjo at 90 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari rejoices with Ayo Adebanjo at 90

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated elder statesman and legal luminary, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on his 90th birthday. Buhari, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday joined family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the elder statesman. He thanked God for the grace that had taken Adebanjo to this landmark age.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.