Buhari returned from London empty-handed, he must apologize to Nigerian youths – PDP — Nigeria Today

Buhari returned from London empty-handed, he must apologize to Nigerian youths – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to United Kingdom, UK, where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as a “colossal waste” of public resources. PDP said Buhari was unable to attract investments to the country during his trip to London. The party insisted that rather than […]

