Buhari returns from London — Nigeria Today

Buhari returns from London

—-Pays tribute Gani Fawehinmi 80th posthumous birthday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Saturday evening returned from his London trip where he attended the Commonwealth Head of Government meeting, CHOGM.

The President has also paid tribute to Nigeria’s foremost social critic and selfless legal luminary, Chief Abdul Ganiyu ‘‘Gani’’ Fawehinmi, SAN, on his posthumous 80tth birthday, describing the late legal icon ‘‘as a true conscience of the nation, defender of democracy and people’s rights advocate’’.

Buhari in the tribute which was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described the late activist as an extraordinary human being and a great reference for all progressive elements in the society.

The statement read, “As the world posthumously marks the 80th birthday of Chief Fawehinmi (22 April 1938 – 5 September 2009), President Buhari fondly remembers the legendary patriot for his altruistic services to the nation, which continue to be sorely missed.

‘‘The late Senior Advocate of the Masses was not an arm chair-critic, nor a rabble rouser who fomented trouble for its sake; but a serious minded, articulate, cerebral and compassionate promoter of fundamental human rights, social justice, equity, fair play and national development.

“Gani was an extraordinary human being and a great reference for all progressive elements in society. He dared death and incarceration and was forced into prison 40 times without bowing to intimidation and molestation.

‘‘He fought for and stood by democracy with every ounce of his blood and immense intellect. He deserves a lingering respect,” the President said in his tribute.

Although the fearless legal author and celebrated philanthropist passed on nine years ago, President Buhari admonishes Nigerians, young and old, to imbibe the good deeds of the Ondo State born, detribalised, learned man and Muslim leader (the Seriki Musulimi of Ondo town), “for his doggedness, incorruptibility and fervent belief in the unity and progress of Nigeria as an entity.”

The President noted that “Chief Fawehinmi who would have been 80 years old on 22nd April 2018, will never be forgotten as a committed pace setter and pathfinder for the democracy that we practise today.”

He urged contemporary civil rights activists and human rights advocates in the country to emulate the late icon, through constructive criticism and useful suggestions as partners in the pursuit of national peace, unity and development.

