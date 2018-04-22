Buhari says many Nigerian youth are lazy; Arsène Wenger bows out #MerciArsene | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week — Nigeria Today

Buhari says many Nigerian youth are lazy; Arsène Wenger bows out #MerciArsene | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Based on ‘popular’ demand.

Lazily selling Amala

I hold a masters degree in geography but I sell amala and co for a living just because…… #LazyNigerianYouths #LazyNigerianYouths @idiarokitchen — The Àdùké (@Dammielawlar) April 19, 2018

Lazy Nigerian Youth now President?

Look at what @MBuhari was doing in his own youth! No one called him lazy. But today, he calls hardworking Nigerian youths #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/TEXOOyzrd0 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 19, 2018

Lazy Nigerian Lawmakers?

They call us dreamers but we're the ones who don't sleep. #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/KHEK461efw — OLUWASAANUMI (@SanRomeo) April 20, 2018

Lazy Nigerian Youth? South Africans Know better

This #LazyNigerianYouths trending tag is ridiculous. All youth I've ever met and worked with in Nigeria are doing amazing things, working incredibly hard and hustling to make a difference in their communities and cities. Nigeria is an amazing country with inspiring youth! pic.twitter.com/NY7kxDwwv2 — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) April 19, 2018

Ideally…

"Normally a president will say, 'come and invest here because we have a youthful and hardworking labor force that you need..' He just said the opposite." @MBuhari faces youth backlash in Nigeria.#LazyNigerianYouths https://t.co/ZWQApeiIhq — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) April 20, 2018

But he was being himself?

President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari is in his 70s and words from him should be words of wisdom gleefully stored as quotable quotes. Not words that need hordes of PAs and SSAs to explain what he really meant. He is not a 7 year old that is mumbling. He is saying his MIND! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) April 20, 2018

No be today e start

Buhari didn’t just start blaming Nigerians for him shortcomings #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/84GJh84Tjr — Sensei-tional (@GirlishLava) April 20, 2018

Missed Opportunity

You travel with friends from 21 different countries, then at airports you are “randomly” singled out for humiliating search. Just you. Because you are from a country with an image problem. Our President got chances to correct this misrepresentation, but chose to legitimise it. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) April 19, 2018

What’s tragic about PMB’s comment is that it was in response to a clear question: ‘what are the investment opportunities in the NE?’ This was an opportunity to talk about the vibrancy of our art, music, photography or warmth & resilience of Nigerians https://t.co/f8fYYFCN8I — Ayisha Osori (@Naijavote) April 19, 2018

You had chicken, now we are shrinking chicks

My VC in school told us he went to school with 7 different scholarships in the University. I have uncles who were served FULL chicken as part of their meal while they were acquiring university education. My generation was given NOTHING by this country. But we are the lazy ones. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) April 18, 2018

The Mace

Cee C with the craze,

Miracle with the grace,

2018 with the pace oh,

Omo-Agege with the Mace. — Alli O.G (@Onflood_) April 18, 2018

Cops Focused

I must Applaud @PoliceNG's swiftness in apprehending Senator Agege while pretending to not see wanted Senator Dino Melaye. Impressive. — Daddy D.O (@DOlusegun) April 18, 2018

THERE’S MORE

The Exodus

This is a time in Nigeria when people who earn 600k in this country are so eager to migrate. It's really hard to be hopeful. Every random professional now on their way to Canada. — Oluseun Onigbinde (@seunonigbinde) April 15, 2018

View from the top

90s seem so long ago now

I was tutoring today and one of the kids asked me what year I was born. I said “1996” and she said “were you a slave?” — sanula (@aicnasancia) April 19, 2018

Should have been at Coachella

This some fire “TOMORROW” pic.twitter.com/io9JvWvEdc — Lil James (@LilJamesVideos) April 16, 2018

Ki-lO-De

KOD. 3 meanings. Kids on Drugs

King Overdosed

Kill Our Demons The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 19, 2018

“I set records”

.@iamcardib wasn't lying when she said "For the record, I set records" in one of her latest hits, #IDo. After the recent release of her new album #InvasionOfPrivacy the rap artist has made music history by breaking TWO Beyonce’s @Billboard records! > https://t.co/uTRptsJFBd pic.twitter.com/MFYfBnNQrr — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 18, 2018

Ability

His Name is Abdulrahim from Unguwan Dosa Kaduna; the disabled man has chosen to work hard with one leg just to earn a living, where others will see an opportunity to beg.

These are the kind of people that needed our help most. pic.twitter.com/9FRdPL2Dwy — kuthuL kitab (@Dan__Inna) April 18, 2018

Finally…

He lives a winner

The biggest compliment I can give Arsene Wenger is that at his best he was an Invincible and at his lowest, he is in the semi finals of a European competition. — LTArsenal (@ltarsenal) April 20, 2018

Adieu Avicii

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

Buhari says many Nigerian youth are lazy; Arsène Wenger bows out #MerciArsene | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

